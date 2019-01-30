Dems see future in Abrams as she prepares to rebut Trump

ATLANTA | Stacey Abrams is set to do more than rebutting President Donald Trump next week. As the first black woman to deliver a Democratic response to a State of the Union address, she’ll represent what a large faction of the party see as their political future.

In selecting Abrams, the Georgian who narrowly lost her bid to be the nation’s first African-American woman governor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is reflecting the party’s hope to win future elections with appeals to women and people of color. He’s also signaling the party’s desire to make inroads in the diversifying South and Sun Belt after disappointing losses there during last year’s midterms.

Abrams, 45, represents the growing political clout of black women. That’s something Schumer wants to tap into by recruiting her to compete in next year’s Georgia Senate race, a decision that could have national implications for Democrats if she successfully flips the seat and, in the process, turns out enough voters to make the Deep South state competitive at the presidential level.

Schumer and others “understand the power and prowess and contributions of black women … and choosing Stacey Abrams is the physical embodiment of that recognition,” said Democratic strategist Symone Sanders.

The speech offers Abrams a high-profile launching pad to a Senate campaign. Though she hasn’t decided whether she’ll run, Schumer has spent the past several weeks courting Abrams to challenge first-term Republican Sen. David Perdue. She has also met with Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, chairwoman of Senate Democrats’ 2020 campaign efforts, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kamala Harris, a presidential contender who is currently the lone black woman in the Senate.

There’s virtually no path to a Democratic Senate majority without defeating Perdue, who raised the prospect of an Abrams challenge in a fundraising appeal Wednesday. But beyond the Senate math, some Democrats hope an Abrams candidacy could help them win Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in a presidential election.

With its growing diversity and urbanization, Georgia is being eyed as one of the next battleground states. Abrams’ performance in 2018 surprised observers who assumed a toss-up environment was several elections away. Her 1.92 million votes were about 85,000 more than what Democrat Hillary Clinton received in a higher-turnout presidential election two years earlier.

Despite Abrams’ loss, her presence at the top of the ticket helped others. Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath flipped a suburban Atlanta congressional seat Republicans had occupied for decades. A neighboring suburban district went narrowly to the GOP incumbent and is again a top Democratic target in 2020. Democrats also flipped at least a dozen state legislative seats across the northern Atlanta suburbs, mirroring trends in metro areas across the country.