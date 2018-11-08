Democrats vow action on gun control after Calif. shooting

WASHINGTON | Newly-elected Democrats are promising congressional action on gun control after a rash of mass shootings, including a late-night assault at a California bar that killed 12 people.

Measures including expanded background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons may reach the House floor when Democrats retake control after eight years of Republican rule.

“The American people deserve real action to end the daily epidemic of gun violence that is stealing the lives of our children on campuses, in places of worship and on our streets,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader who is running for a second stint as House speaker.

Pelosi vowed to lobby for a range of actions to stem gun violence, including restrictions on high-capacity magazines and a measure that would allow temporary removal of guns from people deemed an imminent risk to themselves or others.

The proposals could win approval in the Democratic-controlled House next year but would still face opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate and the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to “protect the Second Amendment.”

Still, gun control advocates feel they have the political momentum to make guns a key issue next year.

The political calculus on guns is changing, said Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, whose Florida district includes the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed in February.

“We saw it start on Tuesday and we’re going to see it accelerate in January,” he said.