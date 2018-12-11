Data: Most drug overdoses in Denver not of homelessness

DENVER | Recent data shows that most people who died from a drug overdose in 2018 in Denver were not experiencing homelessness.

KUSA-TV reports the data from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment’s Office of the Medical Examiner shows that 73 percent of people who died from a drug overdose were living in a private residence, and 21 percent of overdoses occurred in hospitals.

The data also showed that fewer than 10 percent occurred outdoors.

The data analyzes drug-related deaths through Oct. 31, 2018.

The data also shows that overdose deaths, on average, have gone down in Denver over the last 10 years. However, the combination of methamphetamine- and heroin-involved deaths have increased.