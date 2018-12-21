Dancing FBI agent who shot man at Denver bar pleads guilty

DENVER | A dancing FBI agent who accidentally shot a man in the leg after completing a backflip at an area bar won’t have to serve time in jail after pleading guilty Friday to third-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 30, struck a plea deal and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Footage of the shooting, which happened on June 2 at Mile High Spirits and Distillery, shows Bishop dancing in the center of a group of clubgoers before doing the backflip. The gun falls to the floor mid-flip and goes off as Bishop picks it up. The agent then holstered the gun on his waistband and walks away with his hands up.

“My whole goal in life is to care, protect and serve people,” Bishop told the judge Friday. “I never expected the result of my actions to lead to something like this.”

Bishop, who will serve his probation in Georgia, was in Denver serving FBI business and was not on duty at the time of the shooting. FBI spokeswoman Kelsey Pietranton declined to say if he would continue to work at the agency.

The man who was shot, Tom Reddington, 24, was emotional when speaking in court about how he lost his job at an Amazon warehouse after the shooting, the chronic pain he’s dealt with as a result of the incident, and his concern that he may never be able to run again.

“I have done months of physical therapy,” he said. “I have sought counseling. However, being in public, especially seeing law enforcement with guns, makes me very uncomfortable.”

Reddington added that he does not hold a personal grudge against Bishop.

“I’ve done stupid things at bars to impress girls, too,” he said.