Coroner rules October Colorado skydiving death an accident

LONGMONT | An investigation has found that the death of a 23-year-old skydiver last October in Colorado was an accident.

Logan Polfuss was not using the proper equipment, didn’t have his equipment up to standards and did not have enough free fall experience for the type of tracking suit he was using, according to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The autopsy report obtained Wednesday by the Longmont Times-Call says Polfuss died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Polfuss was found dead Oct. 19 in a field in unincorporated Boulder County, fewer than 24 hours after he went skydiving at Mile-Hi Skydiving Center located at Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

His girlfriend reported him missing at about 9 p.m. after he didn’t show up for dinner.