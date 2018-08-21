Cops looking for Aurora garage burglars caught on home surveillance cameras

AURORA | Police are asking the public to identify garage burglars caught in the act last month on Aurora home surveillance cameras.

In the surveillance video of one of the break-ins, a bearded suspect crawls under a garage door that was left slightly open for the night. Once inside, he snags a backpack, several items and leaves the garage.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEOS ON THE POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE

Investigators are looking for two of the men suspected of breaking into three garages in the Aurora area in late July and caught on tape stealing a variety of items.

One burglar, a white male with a beard and dark hair, broke into three garages July 19 at the 17000 block of East Wyoming Drive. On July 25, police say the same suspect burglarized two garages on near the other burglary. Another suspect, a bald man with glasses and an unidentified neck tattoo, also broke into the garage in the area July 25.

With the break-ins so close to each other, the burglars were likely working together, said Officer Kenneth Forrest, Aurora police spokesman.

Forrest cautions residents to guard against break-ins, primarily by making sure garage doors are secured.

“With the warm weather, it is not uncommon to drive by and see garage doors slightly open” and burglars can pick and choose.

Garage break-ins can quickly become more serious, Forrest said.

Criminals sometimes enter houses through garage doors, find keys, and steal residents’ cars. Police say making car keys are secure, even inside a home.

The Aurora Police Department is offering a reward for up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of either suspect. Tipsters can call Detective Sergeant Michelson at 303-627-3152.