Congress returns to new dynamic, GOP shutdown threat

WASHINGTON | Congress returns to an altered political landscape Tuesday as newly-elected lawmakers arrive in Washington, the parties elect new leadership and incumbents square off for one last legislative sprint before House Democrats take power.

Voters swept away eight years of House Republican control in last week’s election, creating a new political dynamic that’s challenging President Donald Trump even before the new 116th Congress begins in January.

For their final act, Republicans will attempt to deliver on Trump’s promise to fund the border wall, which could ignite a partial federal government shutdown in weeks. Newly emboldened Democrats are not in the mood to cooperate over wall money. Instead, they’ll be looking to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe from acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who has criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. All sides must agree to a federal funding bill to prevent a partial government shutdown from beginning on Dec. 7.

“House Democrats are anything but lame ducks,” Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote Monday to colleagues, saying Democrats are “flying high and taking pride” in the greatest Democratic sweep of the House since the Watergate election of 1974. They picked up at least 32 seats, with several races still undecided.

“We have great opportunity, and therefore great responsibility to get results for the American people,” Pelosi wrote. Democrats “need to be unified, find common ground with Republicans in our legislative engagements, but stand our ground when we must.”

Dozens of new House lawmakers and a handful of new senators arrived for a whirlwind orientation session. They will take their official photos, meet colleagues and take what could prove to be the toughest vote of their early careers — electing their leadership. Several new Congressional Progressive Caucus members held their first press conference Monday.

“I hope that we are ushering in a new era,” said Rep.-elect Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.