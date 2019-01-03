Congress gavels in with smiles, but ready to confront Trump

WASHINGTON | The House and Senate officially started its session Thursday swathed in history, returning the first woman to the speaker’s office and ushering in a diverse new group of Democratic freshman lawmakers ready to challenge President Donald Trump in a new era of divided government.

The 116th Congress is poised to be like none that has come before it There are more women than ever before, and a new generation of Muslims, Latinos, Native Americans and African-Americans in the House establishing what academics call a reflective democracy, more aligned with the population of the United States. The Republican side in the House is still comprised mostly of white men, and in the Senate Republicans bolstered their ranks in the majority.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader, broadly pledged to make Congress work for all Americans — addressing kitchen table issues at a time of deep economic churn — even as her party is ready to take on Trump with investigations and subpoena powers that threaten the White House agenda. It’s the first new Congress to convene amid a partial government shutdown, now in its 13th day over Trump’s demands for money for a wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

“This House will be for the people,” Pelosi was to say in remarks after winning the gavel, according to excerpts released ahead of time, “to lower health costs and prescription drugs prices, and protect people with pre-existing conditions; to increase paychecks by rebuilding America with green and modern infrastructure — from sea to shining sea.”

Pelosi vowed “to restore integrity to government, so that people can have confidence that government works for the public interest, not the special interests.”

The day unfolded as one of both celebration and impatience. Newly elected lawmakers arrived, often with friends and families in tow, to take the oath of office and pose for ceremonial photos. The Democrats planned to swiftly pass legislation to re-open the government, but without the funding Trump is demanding for his promised border wall.

Vice President Mike Pence swore in new senators, but Senate Republicans under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had no plans to consider the House bills to fund the government unless Trump agrees to sign them into law. That ensures the shutdown will progress, clouding the first days of the new session.

It’s a time of stark national political division that some analysts say is level with the Civil War era. Battle lines are drawn not just between Democrats and Republicans but within the parties themselves, splintered by their left and right flanks.

Pelosi defied history in returning to the speaker’s office after eight years in the minority, overcoming internal opposition from Democrats demanding a new generation of leaders. She will be the first to regain the gavel since legendary Sam Rayburn of Texas in 1955.

As speaker, she’ll face an early challenge from the party’s robust wing of liberal newcomers, including 29-year-old New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has risen to such prominence she is already known around the Capitol — and on her prolific social media accounts — by the nickname “AOC.” She said she’d cast a no vote on a new package of rules to govern the House.