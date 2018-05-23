Company demolishes Firestone home damaged in deadly gas explosion

LONGMONT | An oil and gas company has demolished a northern Colorado house that was damaged last year in a deadly explosion blamed on a leaking gas pipeline.

The Daily Times-Call reports Anadarko Petroleum had purchased the property that neighbored the site of the April 2017 explosion that killed two people, injured a third and destroyed a house in the town of Firestone, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Denver.

Anadarko spokeswoman Jennifer Brice says the house was bought as part of a settlement agreement following the blast.

The company says it is working with city officials and others to determine the best use of the property.

Investigators have said the explosion was caused by unrefined natural gas from a pipeline that was severed near the house.