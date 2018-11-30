Colorado woman gets 12 years for infant son’s death

FORT COLLINS | A Colorado woman whose infant son died while investigators claim she was passed out from drug use for 18 hours on her birthday has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

29-year-old Mandi Woodall was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to child abuse. The plea agreement was offered to protect Woodall’s 7-year-old son from testifying against his mother.

Investigators say Woodall, of Fort Collins, told them she took a two-hour nap with the 3-month-old boy in May 2017, and he was unresponsive when she awoke. However, authorities believe she had been sleeping for an entire day and that drugs played a role.

Every swab of surfaces taken throughout Woodall’s home tested positive for methamphetamine, and both of Woodall’s surviving children also tested positive for the drug.