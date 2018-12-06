Colorado Springs homeless camp being cleared out

COLORADO SPRINGS | A massive homeless camp in Colorado Springs will be cleared out by Monday after the city received the OK from landowners to remove tents and residents.

The land, known as “the quarry,” is close enough to be seen from Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters. However, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said Wednesday that police would like to see residents of the camp leave without law enforcement having to be involved.

Those who choose to stay will be cited for trespassing, but Black says police “hope they don’t get to that point.”

The 0.02-square-mile encampment houses at least 145 tents and tarp-covered shelters on private land.