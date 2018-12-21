Colorado sees average price of wholesale marijuana rise

DENVER | Starting next year, Colorado will see increased tax revenue from wholesale deals involving marijuana intended to be sold to consumers after the average prices of those wholesale products went up in the latter part of this year.

The Colorado Department of Revenue on Thursday released updated average market values for marijuana being sold or transferred from retail cultivation centers to recreational pot dispensaries or facilities that make retail products like hash oil and edibles. Those sales and transfers are subject to a 15-percent excise tax.

The rates were calculated based on transactions tracked by the state’s marijuana enforcement division from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31. During that time frame, the average price of a pound of marijuana bud increased to $781, up from $759 during the previous reporting period.