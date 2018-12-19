Colorado residents now can change birth gender identity

DENVER | Colorado residents can now legally change their gender identity on their birth certificate.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday approved a measure simplify the process to change the gender identity.

Under current requirements, a person must undergo gender reassignment surgery and prove it to a judge to be able to qualify for the change to their birth certificate.

Under new rules, those who want to change their identity would simply need to fill out a form — no surgery required. Minors will be required to have a note from either a doctor or a mental health professional supporting the transition. Those who want to change their gender identity can only do so once without a court order.

The board also voted to allow more identifying options for birth certificates. There will now be four options: male, female, X and intersex.