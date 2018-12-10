Colorado police looking for woman missing since Thanksgiving

WOODLAND PARK | Colorado police are searching for a woman who has not been seen in more than two weeks.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen with her 1-year-old daughter at a grocery store on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, where she has resided since 2016. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2.

Berreth’s fiance said he hasn’t seen her since Thanksgiving when they exchanged their daughter and that he is currently looking after the girl, according to Police Chief Miles De Young.

Berreth is employed as a flight instructor. De Young says her employer received a text from her phone Nov. 25 saying she needed to take off the upcoming week. Her phone was tracked as being in Gooding, Idaho that day.

De Young says the disappearance is being treated as a missing person’s case and there are no suspects.