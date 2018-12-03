Colorado man arrested in Wyoming contests extradition

CODY, Wyo. | A man who was arrested in northwest Wyoming after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend in an apartment in the Denver suburbs is contesting extradition back to Colorado.

Jonathan Akin, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of Autumn Rivera in Thornton.

Authorities say Akin turned himself in to police in Powell, Wyoming, last week, and officers located Rivera’s body in the trunk of his car.

According to an arrest warrant, Akin told authorities he killed Rivera, but he did not remember how because he had “blacked out.” Akin then drove to Wyoming and spent the night at his mother’s house in Deaver.

Akin has an extradition review hearing scheduled for Friday in Park County.