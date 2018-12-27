Colorado community mourns loss of teacher killed on I-70

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Residents of a Colorado mountain community are mourning the loss of a mother of four and teacher who was killed in a Christmas Eve car accident on Interstate 70.

North Routt Community Charter School held a candlelight vigil and open house Wednesday evening to remember 38-year-old Sancy Shaw of Clark. The Colorado State Patrol says she was killed Monday when her car was hit by a 62-year-old Frederick woman, who is suspected of being impaired, near Genesee west of Denver. She also died and Shaw’s 6-year-old daughter, Charlee, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Shaw began teaching at the school in 2017. Instructional coach Libby Meyring says Shaw often took students on Friday afternoon outdoor trips which often focused on healthy rivers and fly fishing.