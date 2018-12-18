Colorado baker back in court over 2nd LGBT bias allegation

DENVER | Attorneys for a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds claim the state is punishing him again for not making the cake to celebrate a gender transition.

Lawyers for Jack Phillips argued Tuesday in U.S. court in Denver to try to prevent the state from taking action against him over the new discrimination allegation.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a limited ruling for the baker in the gay couple’s 2012 case.

Phillips is suing to undo the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s June finding that he discriminated against Denver attorney Autumn Scardina because she’s transgender.

The state has asked the lawsuit to be dismissed, but Senior Judge Wiley Y. Daniel said he was inclined to let it go forward. He said he’d issue a ruling later.