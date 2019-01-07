Colorado agency seeks drill limit near big game

GRAND JUNCTION | Colorado Parks and Wildlife has told the Bureau of Land Management once again that it wants to see regulators mull limiting oil and gas pads to one per square mile in critical big game habitat.

Gov. John Hickenlooper discussed the issue last year in a letter to the BLM about its December 2018 lease sale, and the agency ultimately deferred offering most of the acreage largely because of several wildlife and other issues raised by the governor.

The BLM has proposed a March lease sale, which includes northwest Colorado parcels, according to local media.

Parks and Wildlife regional manager JT Romatzke sent another letter noting the state’s hope of seeing the BLM limit pads for parcels with the highest-priority big-game winter range habitats and migration corridors.