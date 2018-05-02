AURORA | Just in time for that warmer weather perfect for spending the days outdoors, a new trail has been built in eastern Aurora. But first it needs a name.

The 5.5-mile-long trail was built by the E-470 Public Highway Authority near the west side of the highway from Quincy Avenue south to Ireland Way.

A poll has narrowed down selections to six possible monikers: Heritage Trail, Bison Beltway, Prairie Trail, Long View Trail, High Plains Trail or Pioneer Trail.

Both Aurora and Arapahoe County have plans to build trails that connect to the new trail.

“This is all just the first part of a multi-year phased approach to connect the new trail and expand the regional trail network,” according to a news release from Arapahoe County. “Plans are already underway to extend the regional trail west from Ireland Way to the Cherry Creek Trail and north to the Triple Creek Trail and beyond.”

Vote for a trail name here. Participants are also eligible to win a Garmin GPS watch.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer