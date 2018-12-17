AURORA | Ryan Frazier, a former Aurora City Council member and candidate for the 7th Congressional District and U.S. Senate, intends to run for mayor of Aurora.

The Navy veteran and co-founder of High Point Academy said he’d make a formal announcement about his candidacy in early 2019, but said in a news release he’s “requested the legal documentation required by the city of Aurora to become a formal candidate for the Office of Mayor.”

“I believe in Aurora, I’ve loved our diverse and inclusive community since moving here over 20 years ago. I’m confident that together we can create so much opportunity for our people to reach their highest potential,” Frazier said in a news release. “Tough challenges and real opportunity go hand and hand for a growing city like ours; only someone with a combination of municipal experience and private sector success can best unify our community to achieve its vision.”

Frazier is a two-term at-large council member. He was first elected in 2003.

Two other potential candidates have pulled packets from the Aurora City Clerk, according to the city. Former councilwoman Renie Peterson and Aurora NACCP president Omar Montgomery are interested in the seat.

Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman, the Republican who most recently lost to Jason Crow in a re-election bid, has been hinting that he’s interested in running for mayor as well.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer