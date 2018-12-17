AURORA | It’s end of the year business for the Aurora City Council, as the body takes on final ordinances for 2018 on Monday.

The council members are slated to approve several contracts, including giving the sign off on the state lobbying contract for 2019 and providing the

with $330,000 for a year and a half of services to people in Aurora experiencing homelessness along the Colfax corridor.

That money, which would help fund the network between July and December of 2020, comes from retail marijuana sales tax.

Also on the agenda is the initial approval of a public art installation at Red-Tail Hawk Park, the site of an all-inclusive park. The art, costing $75,000, was designed by artist Koryn Rolstad.

Finally, the city council will consider a one-year contribution increase to the police pension plan — which narrowly escaped landing in voters hands when the city and police association came to impasse earlier this year.

Council members will decide whether to increase the contribution rate from 10.5 percent to 11 percent for both the city and the employee for 2019. The decrease back to 10.5 percent would be back in effect the first payroll period of 2020, according to city documents.

City council members will also get an overview of dos and don’ts for using social media as an elected official and discuss the city’s top legislative priorities in the Colorado Legislature and Congress this next year.

The council’s study session will begin at 3:30 p.m.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer