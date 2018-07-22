AURORA | Mayor Bob LeGare’s former at-large seat on the Aurora City Council will be filled Monday night at the regular council meeting.

City council members interviewed five candidates for the position last week: Tom Tobiassen, Margaret Sobey, Jonathan Scott, Johnny Watson and JulieMarie A. Shepherd Macklin.

Tim Huffman also made the shortlist from a total of 17 applicants, but withdrew his application just before the interviews.

The applicant appointed by the majority of council will be sworn in at the Aug. 6 meeting, giving them enough time to complete orientation before starting the job.

LeGare was appointed to mayor after the death of Steve Hogan earlier this year.

Council will also consider whether to help fund a transportation pilot project targeted at seniors, low income residents and people with disabilities in Aurora.

The program — called the Innova Dash Urban Electric Vehicle pilot program — would use small electric vehicles to provide short rides to residents in a three-mile radius of the Iliff light rail station and Heather Gardens community. Innova, the company operating the cars, has been running one car since April in Aurora. But it wants the city to provide $25,000 to amp up the trial in order to see how much interest there is for the service.

Rides would be about $3, according to city documents.

The $25,000 would, if approved, help provide Innova with an awareness campaign, lower rider fees and increased wages for drivers, according to the city.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer