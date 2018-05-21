AURORA | It’s back. Voters could decide whether to continue to photo red light program in Aurora.

City lawmakers have been hot and cold to the idea of letting voters decide the fate of camera-cop philosophy for a few years. City council members are expected to continue that discussion at a study session Monday evening.

Earlier this year the council members were tasked with deciding whether to continue a contract with Conduent State and Local Solutions Inc., which manages the equipment. The contract is up at the end of June. If the city decides to move ahead with a ballot question, city council could pursue a limited contract extension in the meantime.

The conversation was initiated earlier this year as the state Legislature took up a bill that sought to ban photo red light. That bill, two, has surfaced in the Legislature, coming close to passing but never quite making the mark. Councilman Bob LeGare suggested the city ask voters. Councilwoman Marsha Berzins also submitted the idea to council members.

While still completely unofficial, city council members have already been reviewing potential ballot questions, but it looks as if the question that would be presented would be: “Shall Aurora continue to issue photo red light tickets to drivers that enter an intersection after the traffic light turns red?”

There are currently 14 photo red light systems at 10 intersections in Aurora.

Council is also expected to give final passage to a slew of ordinances that have been making their way through review, including a new licensing code for massage facilities, an ordinance that allows Aurora police to go after unpaid fines from registered sex offenders and a change in how long recreational vehicles may be parked on a public street.

Study session is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center. The city council will begin a formal meeting at 7:30 p.m.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer