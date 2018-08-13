AURORA | The current president of the Aurora chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to be the next mayor of Aurora.

Omar Montgomery, 47, announced his candidacy over the weekend, and plans to kick-off his campaign next month. Current Mayor Bob LeGare, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, said he does not intend to run for the seat in 2019.

Montgomery said his experience working in the community is the reason for his candidacy. He said he wants to see smart growth in Aurora and opportunities for everybody.

Montgomery, who’s lived in Aurora since 2002, was elected to Aurora NAACP president last year — he said it’s given him a lot of perspective on the growing city, particularly with affordable housing, public safety and infrastructure.

He serves on the city’s citizens’ budget advisory committee and the gold course advisory committee. He’s also a member of the Community Police Advisory Team, which Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz formed.

Montgomery is an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Denver and director for the Center for Identity and Inclusion at the university.

Montgomery is the first candidate to officially announce.

