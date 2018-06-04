AURORA | Down a mayor and a permanent city manager, the city of Aurora is on its way to filling both of those positions by the end of the summer.

Out of 13 applicants, four candidates for the Aurora mayor position were granted interviews with the Aurora city council. A final decision is expected by June 25 before the 45-day appointment period is up. It was triggered by the death of Mayor Steve Hogan on May 13. He died after a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

All but one of the candidates for the position has a connection to the city council. Current at-large council member Bob Legare and former council members Renie Peterson and Debi Hunter-Holen will give a 10-minute presentation and take questions from council members.

Tim Hogan, Steve Hogan’s son, is also in the running for the position.

Candidates had to receive at least five votes from city council members to continue on to an interview.

Interviews are scheduled for June 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each candidate will have an hour.

The city manager candidates, whose names are expected to be released after they’ve been notified, will be in Aurora in mid-July for council interviews.

Other candidates who sought the appointment are: Eric Mudler, Steven Lawrence King, Joseph Crossley, Collette Bowdish, Toni Ricks, Debi Hollemann, Jonathan Scott, Alex Vidmar and Joseph Guerrero.

