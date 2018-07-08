AURORA| The Monday city council meeting will mark the first with Mayor Bob LeGare at the helm, but the city council will be down one member — LeGare’s seat, which the city is currently looking to fill.

The at-large position attracted 18 applicants, five of which ran a campaign in 2017. The deadline was July 5.

City Council is slated to take up the appointment at the Monday study session. Council members may decide on which candidates to interview for the position then.

The seat should be filled by the end of the summer, as the city charter allows for a 45-day period to fill a vacant city council seat. LeGare was appointed to mayor on June 25.

Council members will give final approval to a ballot question for the November election regarding a charter change that, if approved, would extend the probationary period for new firefighters and police officers.

A controversial rezoning ordinance is making a return on Monday. Council members tabled the rezoning of 4.8 acres at the southwest corner of 14th Avenue and Potomac Street at the last meeting to allow a developer to submit a plan for minimizing the effects of a new condominium project that could go up at that location.

While approving the ordinance wouldn’t approve the condo project, it would make way for the development. That concerned some council members who worried the people living in the existing 172 rental units would have few affordable options when pushed out.

— By KARA MASON, Staff Writer