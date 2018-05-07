AURORA | After a week off from the dais, Aurora City Council is back on full force this Monday with plans to take on annexations, motorhome parking and illegal massage parlors this week.

Council members may decide to annex three separate parcels of land near the northeast portion of the city, totaling nearly 446 acres, into the city.

Aurora Highlands owns two parcels of land. Grimm Farms owns 244 acres of the land to be annexed. That land is also expected to be developed as part of Aurora Highlands.

The last major annexations the city approved took place before four new members were elected to council. Ward III councilwoman Nicole Johnston has been vocal about the need for what she calls “smart growth” in the city, particularly in her ward where a bulk of new home development is occurring. Her concerns center around whether there are enough resources, such as public safety and water, for expansion.

Last month, Johnston called up the framework development plan connected with those annexations from the fall. She said her next step is looking at and identifying changes in that plan she’d like to make.

Council members are also expected to vote on whether to allow the city to issue summons for sex offenders who don’t pay a registration fee, updating massage parlor ordinances and an ordinance that would require those who park their motorhomes on public streets for five days to move the vehicle for at least 72 hours.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer