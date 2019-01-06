AURORA | City lawmakers return to Aurora’s dais on Monday with a full schedule, including approving a contract for work to Bridge House, examining an already-approved oil and gas permit, and looking at whether smoking and vaping should be banned at bus stops and light-rail stations.

Council members will decide during its regular meeting whether to contract Bridge House, a service provider for the city’s homeless population, for $205,000. The program helps those experiencing homelessness gain employment experience.

The contract would have Bridge House “supply work crews to complete park, open space, reservoir and recreation projects as required through Dec. 31,” according to the contract.

Bridge House, originally a Boulder-based program, opened a location near I-225 and Parker Road in Aurora. Aurora city lawmakers approved just over a half-million dollars from recreational marijuana sales revenue to help get the project off the ground in 2018.

Council members will also review the Jamaso multi-well pad oil site between East Sixth Avenue and I-70, near Powhaton Road.

A project narrative shows the location is approximately 1,025 feet south of the Fox Ridge Farm mobile home park and about a quarter mile north of First Creek.

Council member Nicole Johnston, who represents the northeastern portion of the city, called up the Jamaso project, which was approved administratively earlier this year, at the council’s final 2018 meeting.

During the study session, council members will decide whether to move on a measure that would ban smoking and vaping at public transit stops in the city.

If passed by the full city council, people found in violation of the new law would face the city’s standard, maximum penalty for municipal code violations: up to a $2,250 fine and up to one year in jail, according to Nancy Rodgers, deputy city attorney.

City Councilman Charlie Richardson initially forwarded the matter to the public safety committee, which he currently chairs.

Golden, Lakewood, Boulder, Colorado Springs, the 16th Street mall in Denver and Fort Collins all have municipal codes that outlaw smoking at transit stops, according to city documents.

