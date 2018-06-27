AURORA | With the appointment of Bob LeGare to Aurora mayor, the city council is now down one at-large representative. They hope to fill that spot by mid-July.

The city is accepting applications for the position until July 5 at 5 p.m. for appointment applicants. They can be found online and at the city clerk’s office.

LeGare, who was sworn in as mayor on Monday, told the Sentinel he didn’t have anybody in particular in mind for his seat. But that any of the candidates for at-large seats in 2015 or 2017 would be a place to start looking.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a resident of Aurora for at least one year and have no felony convictions. Because the position is an at-large seat, candidates can reside anywhere in the city.

Allison Hiltz and Dave Gruber were the last two at-large members to be elected. Gruber won after a recount was ordered between him and Tom Tobiassen. Gruber took the seat with fewer than 50 votes more than Tobiassen got.

Tobiassen told the Sentinel he wasn’t sure whether he’d put in an application for the seat, but he is considering it.

Another at-large contender from the last election, Tim Huffman, has indicated interest to some on city council.

Whoever is chosen to for the seat will serve out LeGare’s term, which lasts until November 2019. LeGare will serve out former Mayor Steve Hogan’s term, which also ends in 2019.

Hogan died last month after announcing he had cancer.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer