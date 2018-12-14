Christie off list of White House chief of staff candidates

WASHINGTON | Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pulled out of contention for White House chief of staff on Friday as President Donald Trump’s chaotic search for a new chief crawled forward with the feel of an unfolding reality TV show.

Christie cited family reasons in a statement saying that he requested Trump to remove him from consideration. He had met with Trump on Thursday to discuss the job, according to a person familiar with the meeting who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Christie’s exit is the latest twist in a search triggered when Trump’s preferred candidate to replace John Kelly bowed out. The hunt plowed on Friday, with frenzied speculation about a wide range of Trump associates.

Trump said Thursday that he was mulling five possibilities. He met Friday with his 2016 deputy campaign manager David Bossie, who is viewed as the current favorite by some outside allies. He also met Friday with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to discuss the looming government shutdown. Mulvaney is said to be under consideration, though he has expressed a lack of interest in the job.

Others who have also distanced themselves from the job include U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trump senior aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had also been the subject of speculation, signaled his lack of interest. A person familiar with the matter said Kushner believes that he can serve the president best in his current role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The names of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and even White House communications director Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have been floated, but it was unclear how many of those options were being taken seriously.

The timing for a decision remained uncertain, with some speculation about the possibility of two people taking over the responsibilities of the chief of staff — one focused on politics and the other overseeing day-to-day operations. Kelly has signaled that he is no rush to leave, giving Trump time to make a decision — though Trump may face pressure to make a decision before leaving town to spend the holidays at his Palm Beach estate.

The president’s hunt for a new chief reverted to square one last weekend when Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, took himself out of the running and decided that he would instead leave the White House. The announcement surprised even senior staffers who believed that Ayers’ ascension was a done deal.

With no leading name in sight, the void has quickly filled with Trump’s specialty: drama.

British journalist Piers Morgan suggested he would be a good fit in an op-ed for “The Daily Mail,” while former major league slugger Jose Canseco tweeted his interest to Trump. Speculation has swirled around an array of Trump associates, prompting some to distance themselves from the job.