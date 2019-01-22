Cherry Creek, APS schools closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions east of Buckley Road in Aurora

1 of 3

AURORA | Strong winds and continued snow in central and eastern Aurora prompted both school districts to close all schools for Tuesday.

“The eastern part of the district continues to be under a blizzard warning and it is not safe for students to travel to school,” Cherry Creek schools officials said in a statement.

As of rush hour Tuesday, Aurora was on accident alert, police reported.

Arapahoe County officials called for government offices to open on a two-hour delay, which would be 10 a.m.

All Aurora Public Schools are closed today, citing blizzard conditions east of Buckley Road. That includes Pickens Tech classes, and all day and evening sports and other events.

Cherry Creek schools officials also close all schools, citing blizzard conditions on the east and south sides of the district.

I-70 is closed from Aurora’s Airpark Road to Limon. No estimated time of reopening. City officials report that several areas of the city are slick and icy.