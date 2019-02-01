Charter school to open in APS secured building location

AURORA | A charter school opening next year in Aurora Public Schools has found a home.

Empower Community High School, which will focus on ethnic studies and a project-based learning curriculum, will be based near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Chambers Road at 450 S. Chambers Road, according to school Executive Director Wisdom Amouzou.

The space is also home to another charter school, Roca Fuerte Learning Academy.

Amouzou said the school will move there in June. ECHS will only enroll a ninth-grade class next fall, but will add one grade of 120 students for three consecutive years, according to school officials.