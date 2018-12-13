Caregiver sentenced for neglecting elderly patients

GREELEY | A former caregiver who left five dementia patients by themselves for six hours without care has been convicted by a Colorado jury of five counts of at-risk neglect.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says Briana Mashek, of Evans, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in jail.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 4, 2017, Mashek left her shift at the at an assisted living and memory care facility in Evans without notifying her supervisor.

Another caregiver arrived for an overnight shift and found the patients, including one who had fallen from a chair and was on the ground for more than four hours.

Mashek later told police she had not been getting along with her boss and decided to leave without notifying anyone.