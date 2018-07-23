Car crash sends Aurora water department workers into open manhole on Potomac Street; injuries are non-life-threatening

1 of 3

AURORA | Three Aurora water department employees were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle slammed into the back of their work-struck parked on a central-Aurora street, sending two of the workers into an open manhole, police said.

The Aurora Water work truck was parked on Potomac Street, just sound of East Second Avenue, with hazard equipment deployed, according to city officials. The workers had closed at least part of Potomac to accommodate the work at a manhole.

At about 11:30 a.m., a driver in a big-box truck slammed into the back of the water work truck, sending two of the workers down into the manhole, police said.

It’s unclear if the crash threw the workers into the manhole, or if one or both of the workers were already descending.

Police said all of the workers are expected to be OK.

The driver of the truck will be cited for the crash, police said, but they did not detail what the charges would be.

Potomac was completely closed from East Second Avenue to Alameda, and was expected to remain closed for some time.