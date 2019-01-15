Bruce Springsteen surprises Irish pub patrons in Boston

BOSTON | There’s nothing like the Boss.

Bruce Springsteen made an unexpected visit to a Boston pub last week when he walked into the bar with his wife and another woman to spend some time listening to a local performer playing Friday evening, said Tommy McCarthy, owner of The Bebop . McCarthy said that Springsteen enjoyed the music and had a few drinks before he went on his way.

McCarthy says the Boss told him he’d like to come through again sometime.

It was unclear why Springsteen was in Boston, although his son once attended Boston College.

The Bebop is close to Berklee College of Music and McCarthy says Springsteen’s visit was “pretty amazing.”