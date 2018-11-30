Broncos promote rookie pass rusher Jeff Holland

ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos have promoted rookie pass rusher Jeff Holland up from their practice squad and waived inside linebacker Alexander Johnson.

The Broncos (5-6), who play the Bengals (5-6) on Sunday, shuffled their linebacking corps with Shaq Barrett sidelined with a hip flexor. Barrett got injured against Pittsburgh last week and is expected to miss two to four weeks.

Holland signed with the Broncos on May 1 after going undrafted. He excelled in training camp and recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble in the preseason. He signed to Denver’s practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

Holland was named first-team All-SEC as a junior last season. In three years at Auburn, he collected 13 sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two.