Broncos kick off coaching search with Chuck Pagano

ENGLEWOOD | John Elway’s search for his fourth coach in six seasons started with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, a Boulder native, on Wednesday.

Elway fired Vance Joseph after he posted an 11-21 mark in two seasons. Joseph, who is interviewing for the Cincinnati Bengals’ opening Thursday and Friday, was a former assistant to longtime Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who was also among “Black Monday’s” eight head coaching casualties of the 2018 season.

Pagano was head coach in Indianapolis from 2012-17 and posted a record of 53-43 in the regular season and 3-3 in the playoffs. After going 11-5 records in each of Andrew Luck’s first three seasons and leading the Colts to the AFC championship game in 2014, Pagano won eight, eight and four games (with Luck injured) in his final three seasons.

Pagano has worked with Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, who declined to comment last week on Pagano’s coaching credentials given his possible return to the NFL after a year’s absence. But he did vouch for Pagano’s character.

“I’ll tell you this, Coach, as a human being, is one of the greatest men I’ve ever been around in my life,” McMahon said. “As a man, nothing like him.”

The Broncos will also interview former Titans head coach and current Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (on Monday), Rams QBs coach Zac Taylor and Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Unlike the last two hires, Gary Kubiak in 2015 and Joseph in 2017, Elway doesn’t appear to have a preferred candidate heading into his latest head coaching search.

Elway sided with star cornerback Chris Harris’ damning assessment that the Broncos need to modernize their offense and their defense to catch up to the NFL’s run-pass option trend that teams such as the playoff-bound Chiefs, Ravens, Rams and Eagles have already integrated into their systems.

That doesn’t mean Elway necessarily prefers a young coach with offensive roots, as evidenced by his short list that includes three coaches that are about his age — 58 — and a mix of offensive and defensive expertise.

“I want them to be great on one side of the ball and great at what they do, whatever that position may be, whether it be a coordinator or whatever they’ve done,” Elway said. “I look for greatness on that side. For me, I look for experience. I want the guys that understand the game, they understand X’s and O’s but also have the ability to lead men. That’s a big part of it in today’s world.