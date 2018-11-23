Broncos face Steelers, out to snap another 6-game win streak

DENVER | The Pittsburgh Steelers can intimidate plenty of defenses with the league’s best pair of pass catchers and the NFLs top tight end tandem.

Not Denver’s.

“We’ve had a tough game every week,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “We haven’t had any easy games. So, this is just another top offense that we get to see, another great challenge and we’re up for it.”

The Steelers (7-2-1) are the third consecutive opponent to bring a winning streak of at least five games into their matchup against the Broncos (4-6).

The 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the last team to have to battle that sort of gauntlet, wrapping up an 0-14 season with losses to the Raiders, Steelers and Patriots by an average of 40-10.

The Broncos snapped the Chargers’ six-game streak via comeback last week capped by Brandon McManus’ field goal as time expired.

“We’ve seen it all already,” Harris said. “Now, it’s just another challenge, another great offense, another great quarterback and receivers. We’ve had some success this year playing the top offenses.”