AURORA – One male was shot dead and another seriously wounded at Winridge apartments at 2095 S. Paris Way, near Overland High School, and police are searching for the shooter, according to Aurora police.

“We don’t know who did this. We don’t know if it was random or what circumstances led up to this,” said Aurora Police Spokesman Bill Hummel. “Suspect is considered to be absolutely dangerous.”

Police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims died from injuries and the other is in critical condition. Hummel said APD didn’t have a physical description of a shooter or whether there was a single or multiple suspects.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. at the Winridge Apartments. The victim in critical condition ran across the street to the Family Dollar store where Aurora Police found him in the parking lot, Hummel said. The victim who died was found outside at the apartment complex. Both victims were together at the time of the shooting, Hummel said.

A witness said one of the victims went across the street to the Family Dollar store after being shot. Another witness said five shots were heard. Hummel said there were reports of people running from the scene, but it was unknown if they were suspects or were just people running due to the gun shots. Hummel said detectives were talking with witnesses and hoped to have more information soon.

Hummel said APD believed the suspect or suspects fled on foot, but it was possible they then left the area in a vehicle.

Two hours after the shooting, and there was still a heavy police presence in the area and the Family Dollar Store and Winridge Apartments were restricted with crime tape.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.