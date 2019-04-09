BREAKING — Police say at least 2 wounded during Aurora park shooting; police dogs hunting for suspects

1 of 3

AURORA | Police are searching for one or more suspects Tuesday afternoon after at least two juveniles were injured during a shooting at Norfolk Glen Park in northeast Aurora, according to Aurora police.

Police reported the shooting at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the juveniles sustained “serious” injuries from the shooting and remained in the park until rescuers arrived. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital. Both juveniles are currently in serious condition, according to Aurora Police spokeswoman Officer Crystal McCoy.

Police said there could be additional juvenile victims who fled the scene at the time of the shooting.

“We think it’s possible that there’s at least one more person that was injured to some capacity and fled the scene prior to our arrival,” McCoy said.

She said officers will continue to interview possible witnesses and search the area for evidence this afternoon.

“There were multiple witnesses here,” McCoy said.

Police dogs are also searching the area for suspects.

McCoy urged neighbors with potential information to contact police.

“Be hyper-vigilant,” she said. “Be aware. If you’ve seen anything or you’ve heard anything please give us a call at 911 or 303-627-3100.”

McCoy said police have not responded to any similar situations near the typically tranquil park at 15800 E. 17th Pl. in the past.

“This is unique as far as I can recall in this area,” she said. “It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood so this is probably unusual and alarming to the neighbors and we understand that.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.