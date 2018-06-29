1 person shot dead in officer-involved shooting at East 6th Avenue and Billings Street

1 of 9

AURORA | An attempted murder suspect is dead after Aurora police shot him following a police chase Friday afternoon, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot to death about 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Sinclair gas station at the corner of East Sixth Avenue and Billings Street.

No police officers were hurt in the police chase or subsequent shooting, police said.

During a press conference near the scene Friday afternoon, Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel said the investigation is in its early stages and police aren’t yet sure how many officers fired their weapons or how many shots they fired.

Hummel said the incident started the evening before when a man walked into a local hospital with two non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators determined that man had been shot earlier near East 13th Avenue and Chambers Road.

Officers identified a suspect in that shooting and later spotted him Friday near East First Avenue and Peoria Street.

Hummel said when officers tried to stop the man, he sped away and led officers on a chase that ended at the gas station.

There was some sort of altercation, and officers shot the man, Hummel said. Police found a weapon at the scene that did not belong to Aurora police, he said, and investigators are working to determine if the deceased man brandished it.

Witnesses at the busy intersection, just east of Interstate 225, said they heard multiple gunshots and could see a black or Hispanic man on the ground apparently dead. The dead man, who was wearing Converse tennis shoes, was on the ground outside a Nissan sedan with busted windows that was smashed between a marked police cruiser and what appears to be an unmarked police SUV.

This is the second Aurora officer-involved shooting in a week.

Numerous units were on the scene, including Police Chief Nick Metz, and Billings Street north of Sixth Avenue is closed by police tape.

Police said the coroner will release the name of the deceased man and the department expects to issue a press release with more details in the coming days.