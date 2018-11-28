Board in struggling Colorado district keeps hiring power

DENVER | The school board representing a struggling Denver-area school district will lose most of its power but is set to retain the ability to hire and fire employees.

The Colorado State Board of Education voted Tuesday on the details of how an outside management group will manage Adams County School District 14. The district has the lowest-performing scores in the state and the first in Colorado to be put under the control of an outside manager by the state board.

Colorado’s Constitution provides local school boards the authority over hiring decisions and the state board can’t override that.

The district school board will pick the management group but their decision is subject to the approval of the state board.

The state board says the managers must have a research-based approach and proven track record.