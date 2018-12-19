Black leaders forged alliance with Trump on sentencing deal

WASHINGTON | A rare bipartisan deal in Congress to update federal sentencing laws passed after a few black ministers, leaders and lawmakers crafted an alliance with President Donald Trump, who some have condemned as racist for the last two years.

The changes could offer a path to freedom for hundreds of black and Latino inmates who were sent to prison via a justice system that critics argue has long been stacked against minorities.

“It’s like threading a needle politically,” said Marc Morial, the National Urban League’s president and CEO. “It’s been very delicate to get us to the point where we are right now.”

Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor of Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, still receives questions from fellow African-Americans asking him why he and other conservative black ministers went to the White House over the summer to discuss the issue with Trump.

“People are still mad at us about that,” Jackson said.

But the end result could be worth it to deal with what Jackson called “the defining civil rights issue of this era,” even as detractors complain that the legislation did not go far enough and could bring on new problems for minority communities.

The bill, which is expected to go before Trump soon for his signature, allows judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and expands prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It also lowers the life sentence for some drug offenders with three convictions, or “three strikes,” to 25 years.

Another update would allow about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before August 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty.

That will come as a welcomed victory for minorities who were caught up in a sentencing system that made crack cocaine a more serious offense than other types of cocaine, said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

“When you correct an injustice in a biased system, it dramatically helps the marginalized people,” Booker said. “That provision alone, 96 percent of the people who are helped by that, are black or Latino.”

Among the supporters of the legislation was a diverse and unlikely group that included presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian West, the National Urban League, black ministers and minority lawmakers and libertarian-leaning conservatives.

Some of the bill’s advocates say it was a difficult decision to cooperate with a White House that is deeply unpopular with black people. More than 8 in 10 African-Americans said they thought Trump was racist in a February poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

But even the supporters say they know this legislation is only the beginning, as reflected by its name, the First Step Act.

Groups such as the NAACP cheered the passage of the bill but also harbored reservations.

The legislation “offers some important improvements to the current federal criminal justice system, but it falls short of providing the meaningful change that is required to make the system genuinely fair,” said Hilary O. Shelton, director of the NAACP’s Washington bureau.