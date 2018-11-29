Behind Cohen plea: Trump’s longtime dream of a Moscow tower

WASHINGTON | Donald Trump’s decades-long plan of constructing a luxury tower in the heart of Moscow flared and fizzled several times, most recently when his presidential campaign was gaining momentum.

That latest plan led his former lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty to lying to congressional investigators about key facts in the negotiations.

Trump’s plan to build a Moscow tower dates back to 1996, with other plans in 2013 that also failed to materialize. The latest plan that began in 2015 included at least 15 floors of hotel rooms and 250 condos.

Cohen initially told investigators that the deal dissolved in January 2016, but in his guilty plea Thursday Cohen said that the negotiations that stretched well into June 2016 after Trump had locked up the GOP nomination.