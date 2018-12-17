Barrier isn’t trapping trash in Pacific Ocean after months

LOS ANGELES | A floating device deployed three months ago to ensnare a swirling island of trash between California and Hawaii has not swept up any plastic waste — but the dynamic innovator behind the project said Monday that a fix was in the works.

Boyan Slat, 24, who started the Pacific Ocean cleanup project, said the speed of the solar-powered barrier isn’t allowing it to maintain possession the plastic it catches.

“Sometimes the system actually moves slightly slower than the plastic, which of course you don’t want because then you have a chance of losing the plastic again,” Slat said in an interview with The Associated Press.

A team of engineers will reach the U-shaped boom Tuesday and will work for the next few weeks to expand its span so that it catches more wind and waves to help it go faster, he said.

A ship towed the 2,000-foot-long barrier in September from San Francisco to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — an island of trash twice the size of Texas.

The plastic barrier with a tapered 10-foot-deep screen is meant to act like a coastline, trapping some of the 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic that scientists estimate are floating around in the patch while allowing marine life to safely swim beneath it.

Slat said he is not swayed by the setback because engineers expected to make tweaks to the system.

“What we’re trying to do has never been done before. So, of course we were expecting to still need to fix a few things before it becomes fully operational,” he said of the system created by the Ocean Cleanup, an organization he founded.

Fitted with solar-powered lights, cameras, sensors and satellite antennas, the device intends to communicate its position constantly, allowing a support vessel to fish out the collected plastic every few months and transport it to dry land for recycling.

Slat said he expects shipping containers filled with fishing nets, plastic bottles, laundry baskets and other plastic trash scooped up by the system to be back on land within a year.

“We’ve given ourselves a year after launch to get this thing working,” he said.

Among those skeptical of the Ocean Cleanup is George Leonard, chief scientist of the Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group. Leonard says that even if plastic trash can be taken out of the ocean, a lot more is pouring in each year.

Leonard said a solution must include a multipronged approach, including stopping plastic from reaching the ocean and educating people to reduce consumption of single-use plastic containers and bottles.