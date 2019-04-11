Aurora recovering from spring storm; schools delayed Thursday morning — VIDEO

1 of 7

AURORA | A storm system known as a “bomb cyclone” slowly churned through the region Thursday for the second time in a month, unleashing blizzard conditions Wednesday in the Aurora metro area.

The metro area and much of Colorado was spared the worst of the storm that pounded South Dakota.

Many Aurora area schools are on a delayed start today.



The storm knocked out power Wednesday to thousands of homes and businesses in South Dakota, disrupted air and ground travel from Colorado to Minnesota, and threatened to swell rivers in the Midwest that flooded after March’s drenching.

Both storms are known as a “bomb cyclone,” a weather phenomenon that entails a rapid drop in air pressure and a storm strengthening explosively, according to David Roth, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

In Colorado, officials closed a 150-mile stretch of Interstate 76 from just northeast of Denver to the Nebraska border, and Gov. Jared Polis activated the National Guard in case troops are needed to rescue stranded motorists.

“Cherry Creek School District will be on a delayed start due to weather conditions,” officials said in a statement. “Elementary school bus pick-up and school start times will be delayed 60 minutes. High school and middle school bus pick-up and school start times will be delayed 90 minutes. Before-school child care will operate on a normal schedule.”

Aurora Public Schools reported a similar delay.

“APS is on a one-hour late start for students,” officials said in a statement to parents and students. “Students should arrive at school one hour later. For those students who ride the bus, school buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times.”

Denver Public Schools announced delayed starts Thursday for some campuses due to weather.

The City of Aurora is not reporting closures so far on Thursday.

About half of the daily flights at Denver International Airport were canceled on Wednesday.