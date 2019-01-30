Aurora police search for woman suspected of robbing 7-Eleven near Colfax and Havana

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.

Police are searching for a woman believed to be in her 20s. She is estimated to be about 6 feet tall with a “stocky build,” according to police.

The woman was wearing a pink beanie and white fur boots at the time of the robbery.

Police did not specify when the robbery occurred, nor the value of what was stolen.

Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said police had not taken anyone into custody related to this crime as of about midday Wednesday.

Police are asking people with potential information related to this crime to call detectives at 303-739-1825.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.