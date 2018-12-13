Aurora police respond to 3 bomb threats Thursday; dozens received across the country

AURORA | Aurora police are responding to three bomb threats across the city this afternoon, as officials across the country are responding to similar menacing messages.

Police responded to reports of threats at the following locations: Winner’s Circle trophy shop on South Parker Road, a private home on South Truckee Way and a Grease Monkey shop on East Aurora Parkway, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Police did not specify how the threats were made.

“We are taking every threat seriously, of course, but we are currently also working with our federal partners since this is a nationwide event,” Longshore wrote in an email.

The local police retweeted a message from the FBI’s Washington D.C. office.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” the FBI tweeted. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Officials reported a bomb threat at Columbine High School earlier this morning, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office determined the threat was not credible. Officials did not specify if the threat was related to others made today.

Bombs threats, mostly made via email, were reported at dozens of institutions across the country Thursday, national news outlets reported. Universities, newspapers and courthouses in Washington, Utah, Pennsylvania, California and other locations were among the entities targeted.

Officials hadn’t confirmed whether the threats were credible or connected as of early Thursday afternoon.

Many of the reported threats included demands for ransom payments made in the digital currency Bitcoin.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.