Aurora police discovered charred body inside burning car early Sunday

AURORA | Police discovered a body burned beyond recognition early Sunday inside a car engulfed in flames in northeast Aurora.

Police said firefighters were called the area of East 58th Avenue and Flanders Street just after midnight to respond to a vehicle fire.

“Once the fire had been extinguished, an unidentifiable body was found inside of the vehicle,” Aurora Police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

No details about the fire, the vehicle nor the body were released.

At this time, police said the fire and death are suspicious in nature but have not declared it a homicide.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office is charged with releasing the identity of the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Frederickson with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6106. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.