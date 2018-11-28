Aurora police bolster security at several local high schools after student receives foreign threat via Snapchat

AURORA | There was an increased police presence at several Aurora high schools this morning, after a student received a foreign threat via Snapchat last night, according to Aurora police.

Investigators from the Aurora Police Department determined a single student received a violent threat from somewhere outside the United States via Snapchat last night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Screenshots of the original threat were then widely disseminated among parents and students from several local schools, police said.

The original student who received the threat reportedly attended Cherokee Trail High School.

Police have worked with officials from the Cherry Creek School District to notify parents of the threat.

A message on the Cherry Creek Facebook page says Aurora Police have deemed the threat is not credible.

Spokespeople for Aurora Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After contacting officials from Snapchat, detectives from Aurora police determined the threat originated abroad. However, police did not specify where in the world the threat originated.

Several students interacted with the suspect on social media even after the threats had been made, police said.

“Without a doubt, this made the situation worse,” police wrote on the department blog Tuesday afternoon.

Offices encouraged parents to monitor how their children use social media and engage with the internet, specifically through video gaming systems.

In their Facebook message, Cherry Creek officials echoed the call issued by APD.

“We also ask that you talk with your children about responsible social media use,” officials wrote. “Spreading rumors and reposting threatening messages on social media can intensify an already tense situation and create panic in the community.”

Cherry Creek officials also encouraged parents and students to report potential threats or dangerous behavior using the state’s anonymous Safe2Tell system by calling 1-877-542-7233 or visiting safe2tell.org.